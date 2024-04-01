North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 9.51pm last night after reports of a vehicle fire in Sherburn near Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: “An appliance from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire sighted on a hillside.

“On arrival crews confirmed this to be the remains of caravan that had been dumped and set alight.

“Crews dampened down hotspots using one hose reel jet and lighting.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.”