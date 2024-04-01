A FIRE at a business in North Yorkshire has been started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at just before 9.30pm last night (March 31) after reports of a fire in Thornton Road in Pickering.
A service spokesman said: “Appliances from Malton and Helmsley were mobilised to a fire sighted in the yard of a builders merchants.
“On arrival crews confirmed a fire measuring 5m x 5m consisting of insulation and timber.
“Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the surrounding area using 1 x 70mm main jet, ground monitor, small tools and lighting.
“The cause of the fire was confirmed as deliberate.”
