A plastic container left on a cooking hob in a North Yorkshire property sparked a major call out from firefighters.
Two fire crews and an Ariel Ladder Platform were called to the scene in Eastfield, near Scarborough, shortly after 9.30am today (Sunday, March 31).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of a “smell of fish and smoke” coming from a property where the fire alarms were sounding.
A service spokesperson added: “The cause of the smoke was cooking fumes, after a plastic container was left on the hob. Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the property.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article