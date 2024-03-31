Two fire crews and an Ariel Ladder Platform were called to the scene in Eastfield, near Scarborough, shortly after 9.30am today (Sunday, March 31).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of a “smell of fish and smoke” coming from a property where the fire alarms were sounding.

A service spokesperson added: “The cause of the smoke was cooking fumes, after a plastic container was left on the hob. Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the property.”