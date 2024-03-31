The crew rushed to the scene in North Marine Road, Scarborough, shortly after 8am today (Sunday, March 31).

They found the woman at the first-floor window after arriving, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “Crews gained entry to the property via the front door and left the female in the care of the police.”

It comes after a separate incident in York yesterday at 11.45pm when the fire service said firefighters were called to a report of a man hanging from a first-floor window Osbaldwick Lane.

As The Press reported, a service spokesperson said the man had made it down safely when the crew arrived.

“After liaising with the occupier they found that he had previously been hanging from the window but had safely made it down. No fire service action was required,” they explained.