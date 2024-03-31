A man was injured in a crash that resulted in a car ending up in a field near a major road in North Yorkshire.
Two fire crews were called to the scene on the A19 at Borrowby, near Thirsk, at 1pm today (Sunday, March 31).
No one was trapped after the two cars crashed on the northbound carriageway, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Fire crews made both vehicles safe while one male was transported to hospital with neck injuries.”
