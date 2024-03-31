Megan Dodds from Sproxton will be serving guests at Helmsley Town Hall, in Market Place, from 10am to 3pm on Friday, April 5.

She is raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance who helped her late uncle Malcolm Gardener.

Malcolm was originally from Sproxton but lived in Kirkbymoorside before his death on April 18, 2022, aged 36.

He suffered a heart attack and was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital.

The air ambulance crew was able to resuscitate Malcolm, but he later died in hospital.

Megan’s mother, Lynn Dodds, said her daughter wanted to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance in recognition of their work to help Malcolm before his death.

Last year Megan organised a similar event which raised hundreds of pounds for the charity so she was keen to show her support once again.

“The event last year was a fantastic success as she raised £855.26 and got to present the cheque to the air ambulance at their base at Nostell,” Lynn said.

“It’s such a worthy cause.”