Firefighters were called to a fire at a play area in York.
The crew rushed to the scene in Sowerby Road at about 9.50pm yesterday (Saturday, March 30).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the small fire contained a mattress and pieces of timber.
“Crews extinguished the fire using a back pack sprayer and small tools,” a service spokesperson added.
