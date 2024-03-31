Two fire crews rushed to the scene in Brompton, in the Scarborough District, at about 10.15pm yesterday (Saturday, March 30).

The fire was within a commercial compound in Station Road.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew extinguished the fire – contained to five vehicles – and dampened down the area.

A service spokesperson added: “Three vehicles suffered 100 per cent fire damage, three vehicles suffered 50 per cent fire damage and a further three vehicles suffered heat and smoke damage.”