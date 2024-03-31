Four fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene near Whitby Swing Bridge, in Bridge Street, Whitby, at 12.13am today (Sunday, March 31).

The man had fallen onto a sand bank below the bridge, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “Crews located the male resting on the water’s edge approximately eight meters from the water.

“Crews assisted in moving the casualty to a safe location and handed him over into the care of ambulance crews.”