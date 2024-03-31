A man fell six metres from a landmark bridge in North Yorkshire suffering “unknown injuries”, the fire service said.

Four fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene near Whitby Swing Bridge, in Bridge Street, Whitby, at 12.13am today (Sunday, March 31).

The man had fallen onto a sand bank below the bridge, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “Crews located the male resting on the water’s edge approximately eight meters from the water.

“Crews assisted in moving the casualty to a safe location and handed him over into the care of ambulance crews.”