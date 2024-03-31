Firefighters were called to a report of a man “hanging” from a first-floor window in York, the fire service said.
A fire crew rushed to the scene in Osbaldwick Lane at 11.45pm yesterday (Saturday, March 30).
But when they arrived the crew were told the man had made it down safely.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “After liaising with the occupier they found that he had previously been hanging from the window but had safely made it down. No fire service action was required.”
