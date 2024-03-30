Police have issued an appeal to find the owner of an “adorable” dog found in North Yorkshire.
The dog is with officers at Scarborough Police Station in Northway this afternoon (Saturday, March 30).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you are missing this adorable dog, please drop in to the police station. We will want to know what is on the collar and some proof of ownership please. We are open till 8pm.”
