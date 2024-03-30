Two fire crews have been called to tackle a large stack of hay bales that has burst into flames in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters have been on the scene in Burton Salmon, in the Selby District close to the border with West Yorkshire, since 4.48pm today (Saturday, March 30).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is ongoing.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article