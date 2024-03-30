Katie Elks is skydiving in memory of her dad David who died aged 50 after falling from a ladder outside his home on May 3, 2014.

The well-known businessman – who ran David Elks Window which carried out window and door repairs and replacements – was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary from the village green in Upper Poppleton, but died later at the hospital. In 2015 a coroner concluded that his death was an accident.

Katie, 26, described her father as “kind, gentle and caring”.

David Elks who died aged 50 in 2014 (Image: Family)

“He is truly missed by us all every single day and not a day goes by where I don't think of him.”

At the time of his death, David’s family released a statement which said: “Living and working in York for all of his life, David was a very well-known face in the city. He was a devoted family man who was always smiling and happy to help others."

Ten years on from his death Katie said she wanted to thank the Yorkshire Air Ambulance once again for their actions. She also wanted to mark what would have been her father's 60th birthday in April.

She added that without the air ambulance crew’s efforts – and those of the staff at Leeds General Infirmary – she would not have been able to say goodbye to him in person.

“If it wasn't for the wonderful team of doctors, paramedics and family we wouldn't have been able to spend our last moments as a family with him saying our goodbyes,” Katie said.

Supporting air ambulance helps 'save more lives across the county'





The primary school teacher will complete the jump in Bridlington on May 12 with members of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

She explained that the charity relies on donations to carry out its crucial work.

“It is the continued support and generosity of corporate fundraisers, community groups, event fundraisers, grants, trusts, organisations, and regular donors which helps keep both of our air ambulance helicopters flying over Yorkshire.

“By supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance, you are helping us to save more lives across the county.”

Katie has set up a JustGiving Page titled: “Katie's fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity” for her skydive which has raised £1,195 so far for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

In 2015 the family raised around £3,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance through a festival named Greenfields, Rock in Pop, in David’s memory.

Three-hundred invited guests listened to music by Mike Johnson, Keegan Snaize and Remote before dancing the night away to York covers band The Supermodels on the day.