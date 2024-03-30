Jennie and James Fenton are the team behind Jorvik Tipis.

The Kelfield-based business provides tipis that can be hired for events like weddings, parties and cooperate events.

On Saturday, May 18, they will host an event in the tipis at Escrick Park Estate to raise money for York Against Cancer.

The night starts at 7pm and will include street food from The Homemade Food Company and live music from York band CopOwt.

A spokesperson for Jorvik Tipis said: “This promises to be a great night out and, most important of all, it will help to raise funds for this vital charity.”

Tickets are priced at £45 each or £400 for a table of 10 people.

On Friday, May 17, and during the day on Saturday, May 18, the business will also host an open weekend at the estate to showcase its tipis.

Tickets can be purchased from Jennie on 07762 524510 or by emailing: hi@jorviktipis.co.uk

Visit Jorvik Tipis’ Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/jorviktipihire