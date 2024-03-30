On Thursday night (March 28) seven volunteers from Hoping Street Kitchen provided hot starters for the Iftar meal – the fast-breaking evening meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan – at York Mosque in Bull Lane.

Diners included people living in isolation, hard pressed students, families and individuals struggling to pay their bills and refugees.

Helen Meadows, Hoping’s chair of trustees, who regularly links up with the mosque team's Mebs Surve, said: "Again it was a privilege to work with Mebs and his wonderful team.

“During Ramadan the mosque's own team of volunteer cooks provides meals every night for 200 diners.

“The quality of the food and warm hospitality is incredible.

“It was such a heart-warming and fulfilling beginning to our own Easter celebrations."