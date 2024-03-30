Firefighters were called to a North Yorkshire flat after a pan fire.
One crew was on the scene in Robert Street, Harrogate, at 1.06am today (Saturday, March 30).
The fire was extinguished before the crew arrived, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Two breathing apparatus were used to assist firefighters in ventilating the property and advice was given to all residents.”
