Burnt food sparked a call out from two fire crews to a flat in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the flat in James Street shortly before 5.50pm yesterday (Friday, March 29) due to “overheated cooking”.
When they arrived the fire was out and the crews used a pressure fan to clear smoke from the property.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article