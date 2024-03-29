York City has issued a statement "strongly condemning" some supporters after a bus was "trashed" following the club's sensational 2-1 victory over Chesterfield today.
The Minstermen came from behind to beat the Vanarama National League champions 2-1 at the LNER Community Stadium today (Friday, March 29).
But following the result, York City released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) regarding an incident on a York Pullman bus.
The statement said: “York City strongly condemn the anti-social vandalism which has been shown towards a long standing club partner in York Pullman this afternoon.
“On an afternoon which had us all united, especially with such a result for our survival, a select number of supporters have let themselves and the club down by proceeding to trash a vehicle working to help get supporters to and from the game.
“York City will work with York Pullman to identify those involved.”
