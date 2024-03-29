Witnesses reported seeing six police vehicles - including cars and vans - descend on The Stonebow, near its junction with Fossgate, shortly after 4pm today (Friday, March 29).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers attended the scene after "multiple reports of alcohol-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour by a group of people on The Stonebow in York on Friday between 2pm and 3pm".

Two people were arrested, the spokesperson added.

A member of staff at The Stonebow pub, located in The Stonebow, told The Press that neither the pub nor its customers were involved in the incident.

Witnesses are asked to make a report to the police by calling 101, and selecting option four.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Please quote reference number 12240054821 when providing details.