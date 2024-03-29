Police swooped on a York city centre street today after 'multiple reports' of alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour by a group of people.
Witnesses reported seeing six police vehicles - including cars and vans - descend on The Stonebow, near its junction with Fossgate, shortly after 4pm today (Friday, March 29).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers attended the scene after "multiple reports of alcohol-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour by a group of people on The Stonebow in York on Friday between 2pm and 3pm".
Two people were arrested, the spokesperson added.
A member of staff at The Stonebow pub, located in The Stonebow, told The Press that neither the pub nor its customers were involved in the incident.
Witnesses are asked to make a report to the police by calling 101, and selecting option four.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.
Please quote reference number 12240054821 when providing details.
- Two local men aged 42 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, police said. They were taken into custody for questioning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article