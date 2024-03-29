Several police vehicles were at the scene of an incident in York city centre today.
Around six North Yorkshire Police vans and cars were spotted in The Stonebow, near the junction with Fossgate, at 4.18pm today (Friday, March 29).
An ambulance is also understood to have attended the scene.
A member of staff at The Stonebow pub, located in The Stonebow, said the pub was not involved in the incident.
The Press has asked North Yorkshire Police for more details.
More to follow.
