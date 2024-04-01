Tran Naguyen, 44, of Castlegate, Malton, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on the A64. He must also pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Fiona Walker, 55, of Castlegate, Helmsley, was given a 12-month community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work and banned from driving for 23 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving when two and a half times the drink drive limit. She must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Luke Pearson, 31, of Fossway, York, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to burgling a Co-op store and stealing items worth £440 on December 21 and shoplifting items worth £48.50 from the Co-op store in Paragon Street, York, on the same day.

He also admitted shoplifting items worth £80 from Home Bargains on Foss Islands Road on January 3, and assaulting a woman in the same store on the same day and burgling Sainsbury’s store on Piccadilly and stealing items worth £159.50, also on January 3. He must pay the woman £150 compensation, £244 compensation to the Co-op, £80 compensation to Home Bargains and £79.50 compensation to Sainsbury’s.