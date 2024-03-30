Carl Huggins, 37, of Turpin Court, central York, was given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, 150 hours’ unpaid work and banned from the Co-op in Beagle Ridge Drive, Acomb, for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Beagle Ridge Drive and failure to attend court. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory charge.

Andrew Lawn, 50, of Deighton Avenue, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to cocaine driving and was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 32 months and ordered to pay £85 prosecutoin costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Lewis Berkley, 25, of Long Close Lane, off Walmgate, York, was jailed for nine weeks after he pleaded guilty to theft from the Co-op on Beckfield Lane, Acomb, and possession of heroin. He must pay £123.95 compensation. The sentence included resentencing for offences for which he was on a community order when he committed the offence.

Billy Johnson, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burgling the Little Asia Restaurant in Walmgate, York, theft of a parcel in Grosvenor Terrace, Clifton, and skipping bail. He was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £250 compensation to the restaurant and £8.46 to the parcel’s owner.