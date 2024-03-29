Malton Hospital's UTC is currently run by Totally, a company set up to ‘help address the challenges of increased demand for healthcare services’

However concerns have been raised over the opening hours of the UTC, which is advertised as a walk-in service from 9am to 8pm, with patients refereed to the NHS 111 service or York and Scarborough Hospitals.

A statement says that York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will become the Prime Provider for a new model of Integrated Urgent Care from April 2024. This will include the urgent treatment centres in Scarborough, York, Malton and Selby, as well as primary care out-of-hours services.

The statement adds: "Following a competitive tender process, they are delighted to confirm that Nimbuscare has been selected as a partner to work with the Trust to deliver a new integrated care model of primary care out-of-hours services for York, Selby, Malton, Scarborough and Whitby from April 2024.

"Nimbuscare is an at-scale provider of services based in the community and has previously been a key partner in a number of projects. Joint workshops are being held for staff with an interest in urgent care from the Trust and from primary care to help further develop the new model and to further strengthen partnership working. Patients and clinicians will continue to access services in the same way. However, it is the Trust's view that joining up care leads to improved outcomes for people and through this new partnership their aim is to create better services based on local need."