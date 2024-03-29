The long-awaited Easter weekend has arrived along with the first bank holiday of the year, however many businesses and retailers have made changes to their opening times.
The Royal Mail is amongst shops, banks and tips that have altered usual schedules.
With this in mind, you may be wondering if you will receive any post on Good Friday or Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, so we have put together the full Royal Mail schedule for the Easter Weekend.
Does Royal Mail deliver on Easter weekend? Full Schedule
Are Royal Mail working on Good Friday?
There will be no deliveries or collections of mail on Good Friday (March 29), except in Scotland where services are operating as normal, according to the Royal Mail website.
What is Good Friday?
Although Good Friday marks the start of the Easter weekend, it’s also the day people commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, days before when he was believed to have been resurrected on Easter Sunday.
Saturday, March 30
Royal Mail's normal weekend delivery and collection services are expected to take place on Saturday (March 30).
Customer Service Points are open for you to collect urgent items if you have received a ‘something for you’ card due to a missed delivery.
Holy Week Explained
You can visit the Royal Mail website to find your local collection point as well as their opening times.
Easter Sunday (March 31)
Sunday parcel deliveries are expected on Easter Sunday (March 31).
Easter Monday (April 1)
There will be no deliveries or collections of mail on Easter Monday (April 1)
For information about services in your area, you can visit the ‘Services near you’ page on the Royal Mail website.
