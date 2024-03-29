Two people had to be rescued after they were trapped in a vehicle that left the road and crashed on its side close to midnight last night.
Firefighters from Knaresborough and Harrogate had to stabilise the vehicle before the people inside could get out.
They managed to climb out and were given check-ups by paramedics at the scene. The incident happened shortly before midnight near Knaresborough.
