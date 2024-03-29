They will be using a particularly powerful unmarked motorbike as well as other police vehicles to locate and stop bikers and vehicle drivers who put themselves and others at risk.

They will give high priority concentrating on “Sorry Mate I Didn’t See You” incidents when motorcyclists come to an abrupt halt as a vehicle pulls out in front of them.

Inspector Clive Turner of the county’s roads policing group, said: “North Yorkshire is home to two national parks as well as 6,000 miles of road. We want people to enjoy travelling here but not at the expense of other road users.

“Engagement is a key part of this Easter’s operation but where necessary we will use enforcement to prosecute as dangerous driving or riding is not acceptable.

“Sadly, my team and I are familiar with the devastating consequences that are caused by serious and fatal road traffic collisions. We will deploy on this operation with the mindset of doing everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is on the county’s road network this Easter goes home safely.

“I would urge riders and drivers to think about their behaviour and what changes they could make to improve their own safety and that of other road users.”

North Yorkshire Police are combining with nine other police forces to watch the county’s borders as they expect the majority of motorcyclists on the county’s roads this weekend to come into the county from elsewhere, and want to identify and speak to those riding dangerously before they get into North Yorkshire.

Inside the county they will be reminding all road users on how to ride and drive responsibly on the roads and where necessary this will involve enforcement.

A police Kawasaki motorbike (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police officer on the force’s unmarked H2 Kawasaki road bike with blue lights, a siren and a 4K camera for gathering evidence will be out and about in North Yorkshire, as will several other police motorbikes and police cars, some of which will be unmarked, some of which will be in police colours.

Officers and police volunteers will be holding sessions at well-known hotspots to talk to riders about their ride preparation and behaviour on the roads.