Naish Estate Agents, which is a residential sales and lettings business in High Petergate, and traces its trading roots as far back as 1939, has been nominated for independent business of the year in the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Matt Hendry took over running the business last year and James Naish, who himeslf took over the business from his late father Nigel in 2005, took a step back from the agency to concentrate on other interests, but remains a minority shareholder.

Matt said: "Since the takeover, Naish has gone from strength to strength.

"The business already had very deep routes in the York community and an excellent reputation as a reliable and trustworthy estate agency.

"The continuation of honesty and integrity to clients being our number one objective is obviously having a compelling effect with word of mouth and our extraordinary marketing rejuvenating the brand and giving the old dog a new lease of life."

Naish Estate Agents has been nominated for a Yorkshire Choice Award, with Matt Hendry (Image: Newsquest)

"Our Naish Facebook page is growing by the day with more and more local people following to see what properties we are bringing to the market next and enjoying the incredible videos Simsphotography is creating for us.

"Our large office on High Petergate is set over three floors, close to Bootham Bar and had empty office space upstairs. The revamped business model has brought Argyll Drummond, a well established and five star rated financial services company into the building along with Becky Kendall from Taylor-Rose solicitors.

"This new move is essentially a co-operative of independent property experts working hand in hand to ensure clients the best service they can find.

"Our clients now have everyone working on their home move, estate agent, mortgage broker and solicitor in one building meaning less chasing, superior communication and quicker transaction times.

"Client reviews have been wonderful, our offices are due to be renovated in April and clients are recommending all three businesses to their friends and family."

The winners of the Yorkshire Choice Awards are selected by the public.

People have until April 12 to vote online for a winner, with the results announced at a dinner on June 7.

To vote, go to: https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere