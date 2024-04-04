Brought to you by
Lucy Pittaway Art Gallery
Lucy Pittaway Ltd is thrilled to announce the celebration of the first anniversary of its York gallery, marking a year of creative inspiration. To mark the occasion, festivities are taking place across the weekend of 6th - 7th April, promising a fun-packed weekend of activities for all ages.
The highlight of the weekend will be the unveiling of the latest art release, "As Time Goes By," capturing the essence of time's passage against a backdrop of the river Ouse. Complementing this wonderful addition to Lucy Pittaway's collection, visitors can also explore new merchandise featuring the iconic landmarks of York Minster and The Shambles.
In the spirit of giving back, Lucy Pittaway Gallery will host a prize draw and raffle throughout the weekend, with proceeds supporting the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Every ticket purchased will not only offer the chance to win exciting prizes but also contribute to a vital cause, embodying the gallery's commitment to making positive impacts in the communities the galleries serve.
For younger visitors, there will be a host of engaging activities designed to capture imaginations and provide some fun. From activity sheets and treasure hunts to watching their parents use the special "peep board" featuring Lucy Pittaway's famous sheep artwork, children will delight in a world of artistic exploration.
Adding a touch of local flavour to the festivities, customers can also indulge in a tasting experience courtesy of Hooting Owl Gin, sampling the finest artisanal spirits crafted right here in Yorkshire.
Reflecting on a year filled with memorable moments, Lucy Pittaway expresses appreciation for the warm welcome received from the York retail community and the countless smiles shared with customers. "It has been a fantastic journey, and we are delighted to celebrate this milestone surrounded by friends, old and new," says Lucy Pittaway, founder and artist behind the gallery.
The festivities start from 9.30am until 5pm on Saturday 6th April and 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday 7th April. We look forward to welcoming you there. 😊
21 Coppergate,
York,
YO1 9NT
Find out more at the website: www.lucypittaway.co.uk
