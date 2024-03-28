A FRESH appeal has been issued for a missing North Yorkshire man, who hasn't been seen for a month now.
Cao Xuan Tuan, 25, was last seen in the Harrogate area on February 29.
The Press reported on the first appeal.
Cao is described as Asian, with short straight black hair, brown eyes and around 5 foot 6 inches tall.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for Cao’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.
"Cao if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe."
Those who believe they have seen Cao, or have information that could assist police, are asked to contact them matter of urgency by calling 101. If you know his immediate whereabouts, please call 999.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240041667 when passing information.
