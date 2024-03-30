The government’s English Housing Survey has revealed 3.6 million homes across the country were deemed ‘non-decent’ because they could either pose a risk to residents’ health or life, are in a bad state of repair, are cold or lack modern facilities.

Labour York Central MP Rachael Maskell said housing standards have been “neglected” by the Conservative government.

City of York Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Michael Pavlovic, said the council is close to hitting its target of 100 per cent of council-owned properties meeting the decent standard.

But he said York still faces big challenges with the Private Rented Sector.

The annual survey asks people at a sample of addresses about the state and quality of their housing.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 18 per cent of all 87,869 occupied homes in York failed to meet the government’s official Decent Homes Standard. The rate was higher than the average of 15 per cent across the country.

In York, 32 per cent of private rented homes were deemed non-decent and 12 per cent of all social homes.

Tory government has let 'poor landlords' allow homes to 'fall into disrepair' - York Central MP

Ms Maskell said: “In its final months in power, this Tory government has failed to bring forward the long-promised Renters Reform Bill.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

“We will never forget, that when it came to providing a safe, secure home for people, this government looked the other way, instead enabling poor landlords to allow homes to fall into disrepair, allowing people to fall into fuel poverty, leaving their homes damp and mouldy.

“Labour will right this wrong at the earliest opportunity.”

'The majority of landlords in York we know are diligent and look after their properties well' - council's housing boss

Cllr Pavlovic said the Labour council allocated an additional £1.8 million when it came to power to carry out a survey detailing the work needed to improve its housing stock, tackle damp and mould and make energy efficiency improvements.

He added: “We do have both mandatory and discretionary licensing of different types of Houses in Multiple Occupations but the national picture on Private Rented Sector standards suggests mandatory licensing of all private rented homes could be necessary.

City of York Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Michael Pavlovic (Image: City of York Council)

“The majority of landlords in York we know are diligent and look after their properties well.

“We work closely with York Residential Landlords Association to improve standards and with the small minority that don’t take their responsibilities seriously in an effort to bring them up to a good standard too.”

'Renters Reform Bill is progressing through Parliament' - government

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “Our landmark Renters Reform Bill is progressing through Parliament.

"The Bill will deliver a fairer private rented sector for both responsible tenants and good faith landlords.

“Everyone has the right to a warm, secure and decent home, and we expect landlords to meet our energy efficiency standards before letting properties.

“We are introducing a Decent Homes Standard in the private rented sector for the first time and also bringing in the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which will deliver significant changes across the sector to ensure landlords are held to account for their performance.”