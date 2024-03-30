It was the second time Mikey Lee Neasham, 28, had been convicted of crimes against his now ex-partner, York Crown Court heard.

Benjamin Whittingham, prosecuting, said when the woman’s father fetched her and tried to drive her to his home, Neasham caught up with them on his motorcycle and rode it so erratically and in such a manner that the father couldn’t continue the journey.

Defence barrister Zarreen Alam-Cheetham said Neasham had a rare syndrome which can cause behavioural disturbances.

Neasham, of Wenham Road, Foxwood, York, pleaded guilty to coercive or controlling behaviour within a relationship, assault, harassment, affray and causing criminal damage.

He was jailed for 10 months and made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman in any way.

“That is an end to the relationship,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him.

In March 2023, Neasham was convicted of harassing the same woman and he also has a conviction for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Mr Whittingham said Neasham behaved erratically in October and November 2022 and forbid his partner to contact males via social media.

On December 7, he threw her onto a sofa when she received a message from a man. On another occasion, when she was gathering her belongings to leave him, he grabbed her bag and threw its contents onto the garden.

At the end of December he was involved in an incident when the woman and his sister feared he would use hand-tools as weapons against them.

In a personal statement, the woman said Neasham’s behaviour had affected her mental health. She was on anti-depressants and said she felt unable to go to work and didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning.

Judge Morris said Neasham had his own difficulties and he had over-stepped the mark.

Ms Alam Cheetham said the March 2023 conviction had been for very similar offences and that the offences for which he was before York Crown Court had occurred before then. The relationship had been short.

Because Neasham had been held in custody for some time, he had served the equivalent of a 10-month sentence while on remand and was released from custody within hours of the sentence being passed.

He had admitted all offences when he appeared before York Magistrates' Court.