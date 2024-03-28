REPORTS are coming in of a crash close to a major road in York.
The AA has reported that there has been an accident at 2.34pm on the intersection of Sim Balk Lane and Church Lane.
This is close to Tadcaster Road and York College.
Traffic is currently heavy in both directions.
More to follow.
