After a few months of using the programme and implementing the advice, Keith has managed to lower his blood sugar levels and lost almost three stone, bringing his BMI into the healthy range.

The NHS offers free support for adults living with type 2 diabetes through an online programme called Healthy Living (Image: NHS England)

Healthy Living can be used both by people who have just been diagnosed, and people who have been living with type 2 diabetes for a long time. Feedback for the programme has shown that it is beneficial no matter how long it has been since diagnosis.

Healthy Living provides information at home, work or on the move on your phone, tablet or computer so that you can:

Feel confident in managing your type 2 diabetes wherever you are

Manage the emotional impact of the condition

Access guidance on eating well and healthy meal preparation

Achieve and maintain a healthy weight

Feel motivated to continue making healthy lifestyle choices.

The programme is split into modules, and you can choose to complete as many items as you want in a session.

Sign up for the programme today at www.healthyliving.nhs.uk