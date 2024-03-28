The popular York Chocolate Festival has returned to the city centre for its 10th year.
Traders have travelled from across England for the event which runs 10am to 5pm until Sunday (March 31).
Stalls selling sweet treats, alcohol and more have lined Parliament Street.
Chocolate sculptures are on show inside the Activity Marquee outside Marks & Spencer.
Inside viewers can also watch artist Ashley McCarthy – who sculpted York Minster out of chocolate at last year’s event – create a large chocolate house.
Lisa Coombs from York Coco Works was making Easter egg chocolate bars inside the marquee when The Press called by today (Thursday, March 28).
They are a reward for completing the festival’s Easter Trail which takes visitors around the city.
“It’s been great – it’s been quite busy. There’s been a steady flow of people coming,” she said.
'It’s a nice festival and a lovely place'
Outside in Parliament Street Lucy Welton was manning the Brown and Blond Brownies stand selling sweet treats.
Her husband George started the company from his parent’s home in York in 2010.
The business is now based in Leeds but Lucy said they have a strong following in York.
“We have built up a lot of customers in York. It’s a bit like coming home for us.”
Brown and Blond Brownies has been a regular at the festival for several years.
“We love coming here it’s always a nice place to come to,” Lucy said. “I like the feel of York – it’s a nice festival and a lovely place.”
Chris McParhand of Spoon Deserts travelled to the festival from Liverpool.
“It’s a nice little break for me,” he said. “I like coming to York, I come up a couple of times a year.”
The stall sells creps which were proving a hit to customers.
He added that he was previously in York for the Food and Drink Festival which the Chocolate Festival is a subsidiary of.
Simon Cockerill, owner of Isaac Poad, brought a range of drinks with him to sell at the festival.
The business makes beer, gin and cocktails.
It started in York in 1863 and is now based in Husthwaite.
Simon has been a regular at the festival for many years.
On what keeps bringing him back, he said: “It’s in York – who doesn’t love being in York? If the sun’s shining there’s nowhere better.”
Fraser Porteus from Malvavisco Marshmallows was selling confectionary items – mainly marshmallows – and said he was hoping for sunshine this weekend.
“It’s a nice market,” he said. “We’ll see what the next four days bring.”
The Wizard’s Magic stall was stocked with chocolate made at the business’ factory in Easingwold.
Camilla Lanata from the York-based company said it was their first time at the festival.
“We started yesterday, it’s been nice.”
The festival continues in St Crux Church next to Shambles.
A giant Easter bunny is outside the church with signs encouraging people to write on it.
Inside the church is a free hands-on chocolate treat-making event.
For more information about the festival visit: www.yorkfoodfestival.com
