Auctioneer Derek Matthewson from TV show Bangers and Cash, is coming to York next week to announce the date of the auction for a chance to own your favourite Snook.

One of the Snooks when they went on display at King's Cross in London (Image: Make it York)

Each one of the 21 unique four and a half foot characters which have been decorated by talented artists to create its own identity and style, will be auctioned off in May. People and businesses from all over the world can bid for the unique sculptures and raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice.

Derek will be driving his favourite Bentley car around the Snook Trail to highlight the forthcoming auction.

Kerry Hospice @Home care assistant, right, and Laura deputy sister on the St Leonards Hospice in-patient unit with one of the Snooks (Image: Supplied)

He said: "I've auctioned off many things in my time, but never anything like this before! These fabulous Snook characters are absolutely unique. Each one is individually designed by talented artists and I know they will be much in demand, once The Snook Trail finishes at the end of this month.

"If you don't know what I'm talking about and have'nt seen a Snook yet, get yourself down to York and see for yourself. I'm going to enjoy driving around The Snook Trail on April 4 and can't wait to pick up my hammer for the Auction on May 9th as we start the bidding to sell them off and raise much needed funds for St Leonard's Hospice, as well as the York Creates Fund."

The auction on Thursday, May 9 at York Barbican will be streamed live and hosted by Derek with doors open 6.45pm for 7.15pm start. Tickets cost £5 to enter or join online via a free live-streamed auction.

The auction is being held at York Barbican

All 21 Snooks will have appeared on the York character trail during March and April.

The Snooks are the brainchild of artist Sian Ellis, in collaboration with Make it York and St Leonard’s Hospice and all the money raised from the auction will be split between St Leonard’s and the York Creates Fund.

One of the Snooks in the Eye of York (Image: Supplied)

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s, said: “Here at St Leonard’s we’ve loved getting involved in the Snook Trail project and hope that local people and others from across the country and indeed the globe, dig deep and support us on 9 May to bid for their very own Snook.”

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York said: “It’s great to see so many residents and visitors enjoying and interacting so positively with the Snooks, Character Tail. I would like to say thank you, again, to the many businesses involved.

"The auction, itself, is a great way to raise fundamental funds, helping a larger cause. The money raised at the auction will support a number of local projects and St Leonard’s Hospice, making such a difference to local people during difficult times."

For more information about the Snooks and a full list of the sculptures and locations visit: visityork.org

St Leonard's Hospice in York