A CRASH on a roundabout at a major shopping centre in York is causing delays.
The AA has reported a crash on Monks Cross roundabout, where Monks Cross Drive and Jockey Lane meet.
READ NEXT:
The incident was first reported at 12.40pm.
Updates to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here