The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, March 12 on a cycle track in Tang Hall, York.

North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was riding his bike towards Osbaldwick when the collision caused him to fall to the ground.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of this, he broke his elbow and has required extensive surgery to fix it.

"Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, anyone who may have information on the youths who fled the scene when the man fell, and a female cyclist who helped him get back home."

If you can help please email skye.crook@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote NYP reference 12240044962 when passing on information.