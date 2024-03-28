More than £4,000 of items have been stolen from an outdoor clothing store in North Yorkshire.
Police said the high-value theft happened in Cotswold Outdoors, Harrogate, on Saturday, March 16, at 11am.
Nine Garmin devices, worth around £4,470, were stolen from a display cabinet, police said.
Officers have now issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
"We’re appealing for information about the two men pictured who we believe may have information that could assist us in our investigation," a spokesperson for the force said.
READ NEXT:
Anyone with information is asked to email: Helen.James@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Helen James.
Those who wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Please quote NYP reference 12240046885 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article