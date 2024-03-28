Police said the high-value theft happened in Cotswold Outdoors, Harrogate, on Saturday, March 16, at 11am.

Nine Garmin devices, worth around £4,470, were stolen from a display cabinet, police said.

Officers have now issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"We’re appealing for information about the two men pictured who we believe may have information that could assist us in our investigation," a spokesperson for the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to email: Helen.James@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Helen James.

Those who wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote NYP reference 12240046885 when passing on information.