Lucy Worsley is leading audiences into the life of one of English Literature’s most cherished figures, Jane Austen, at York Barbican on October 14.

Lucy Worsley said: “This tour is more than a historical journey.

“It’s a personal pilgrimage to uncover the many layers of Jane, her wit, her resilience, and her inspiring legacy.

“Although she did it lightly and ever so quietly, I believe that Jane Austen changed the world.”

Read next:

York village pub reopening this Easter after being closed for three years

Nominate your heroes for the York Community Pride Awards 2024

Award for one of York’s landmarks from list which includes international entries

Organisers of the tour said audiences will be taken through the author’s houses, places and possessions which mattered to her.

They added that although famously Austen lived a ‘life without incident’, new research and insights revealed a passionate woman who fought for her freedom.

Lucy Worsley said: “We’ll celebrate not just the brilliance of her work, but the daily triumphs and trials of the woman behind the novels.”

Tickets for ‘An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Jane Austen’ are on sale now via https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/an-audience-with-lucy-worsley-on-jane-austen/