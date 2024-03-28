Local people woke up this morning to find that the Costcutter on the corner of Bramham Road and Bramham Avenue in Chapelfields had been daubed with the words ‘ISIS’ and racial slurs.

It outraged locals. One commented online: “Shame on whoever has done this! It’s bang out of order!”

Another added: “Somebody has done that to Chappy shop. Vile!”

The Costcutter in Chapelfields, which was targeted with racist graffiti last night (Image: Supplied)

Jo Young, centre manager of the next door Chapelfields Community, Youth and Education Centre, said the ‘awful racist graffiti’ had appeared overnight.

She said it had upset and angered locals who 'care deeply about this great community’.

“Everyone is appalled that an individual has taken it upon themselves to express hatred on their streets,” she said.

“The support for the shop owners and staff from the local residents was instant.

"Everyone is offering them moral and practical support and have come together as a community against racial hatred.”

Racist graffiti being cleaned off the Costcutter in Chapelfields this morning (Image: Supplied)

Council teams were on site cleaning up the graffiti this morning – with the help of locals.

Westfield councillor Jo Coles said: “I’ve been at the shop this morning to offer support to the owners and their staff.

“Everyone is united in their support for the shop and its staff and in condemning whoever has done this. The council’s graffiti removal team is on site to remove the offensive messages”.

Chapelfields Costcutter spick and span again after being cleaned this morning by council staff and local residents (Image: Supplied)

Community centre manager Jo Young praised the swift response from the council.

She said: “The City of York Council team have acted very swiftly to remove the damage and CYC councillors have been on site all morning offering practical support.

"It has been really heartening to see the positive community response to such a nasty act of vandalism.”

