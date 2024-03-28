Shany Hagan has been nominated for the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.

Shany, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, had eye surgery during the Covid-19 lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years.

After raising thousands for different charities through auctioning off and donating her artwork, which has gathered interest from a number of celebrities, she has now been nominated in the Women in Creative Industries category of the awards.

Shany Hagan

"This is big - I'm a bit tongue tied to be honest. I can't believe it, there's thousands and thousands of women around the world so just to be selected is amazing," said Shany.

"Its so important for me to help as many people as possible in this world struggling financially and with illness.

"I am so proud of my achievements, in the last 12 months I have walked 1,000 miles for Breast Cancer Parkinson's and the WWF and I have helped more than 60 charities locally and nationally donating my artwork."

The awards presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent and celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation.

The Duchess of York and Dr Tererai Trent present the awards (Image: Supplied)

The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.

Dr Trent said: “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all.

"The rise of women is the awakening of everybody.

"Shany is a single mum from York and has dedicated the past four years to helping charities and individuals, raising thousands of pounds by donating her artwork

"She is very dedicated to helping so many people."

Dr Trent is a favourite of talk show host Oprah Winfrey

Shany has raised thousands of pounds for charities in both the UK and USA - and painted for over 40 celebrities.

Last year, Shany painted a portrait of singer Mel B for her to sign so a couple could auction it off to raise funds for their baby, Ada - who was born with a giant cyst occupying a third of her brain.

The artist also travelled down to London for the King's Coronation, as one of her paintings was on display on billboards across the capital.

For the complete list of finalists go to wcwawards.com/finalists

The winners will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards in London on May 25.

The awards are in May (Image: Supplied)