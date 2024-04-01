Getting out of the house for some fresh air is one way that is bound to make you feel better, as well as taking in all the plants and flowers that are starting to appear ahead of the warmer months.

Whether you want to discover your new favourite picnic spot or find a different pathway to walk the dog with, there is plenty to explore in the North York Moors.

Here are some of the best walks in the area, according to AllTrails.

Some of the best walks in the North York Moors

Captain Cook's Monument and Roseberry Topping

Difficulty: Moderate

Rating: 4.6

Time to complete: 2 hours 34 minutes (7.7km)

There are “beautiful views and historical sites” to see along this route.

On AllTrails, the description explains: “Starting at the car park on Dikes Lane, the trail heads south and climbs up to Easby Moor. After about 1 km, you will arrive at Captain Cook's monument dedicated to the navigator, sailor, explorer, and captain who attended school nearby in Great Ayton.

Do you recognise this view? (Image: Sam Oxley/All Trails)

“The trail then descends, crossing Fir Brook and Dikes Lane. Take Aireyholme Lane and continue along the route up to Roseberry Topping, which offers great views of the surrounding countryside. The route then turns east toward Little Roseberry before turning south toward the starting point.”

See the full route here.

Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay

Difficulty: Moderate

Rating: 4.6

Time to complete: 3 hours 7 minutes

With this walk, you will see some “excellent views” as you make your way along the cliff tops from Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay, “taking in winding scenic paths, sandy beaches, and historic sites.”

AllTrails comments: “Starting at the train station in Whitby, the trail heads past the famous abbey and joins the coastal path above the high cliffs passing Saltwick Bay, the old lighthouse, Pursglove Stye, and White Scar on the way to Robin Hood's Bay.

“Smugglers and press gangs would have been at home in Robin Hood's Bay's small cobblestone lanes and alleyways. It is now a busy community with numerous cafés, bars, restaurants, and small stores. Lovely seaside and rural walks, cycling trails, and bridleways are right at its doorstep.”

See the full route here.

Cod Beck Reservoir Circular

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.5

Time to complete: 1 hour

This is known as a “gentle circular route” which takes you around the shores of Cod Beck Reservoir and through the surrounding woodland.

AllTrails adds: “This walk is suitable for the whole family. The car park can be busy, but that doesn't always mean the path is. Many keep to the water'd edge. Keep an eye out for crazing cattle, especially with pets.”

Just look at this scenic view in the North York Moors (Image: Matthew Burnley/All Trails)

See the full route here.

Runswick Bay to Staithes

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.5

Time to complete: 1 hour 28 minutes (5.5km)

The profile on AllTrails reads: “This is a stunning point to point trail in the North York Moors National Park that stretches along the coastline from Runswick Bay to Staithes.

“There are sweeping views of the coast throughout and since this is a relatively flat trail it is suitable for a wide range of ages and fitness levels. Dogs are also welcome on this trail.

“There are a variety of refreshments available at both the start and end of this walk.”

See the full route here.

Rievaulx Circular

Difficulty: Hard

Rating: 4.5

Time to complete: 4 hours 45 minutes (16.7km)

If you’re looking for a walking trail that is a little harder, Rievaulx Circular is a “lovely, varied route with great views of the surrounding countryside" according to its AllTrails page.

Have you tried the Rievaulx Circular walk? (Image: Jack Barratt/All Trails)

“The trail starts at Rievaulx Terrace parking and heads along the river Rye for a stretch before ascending through fields, farmland, and woods,” it adds.

“Keep an eye out for wildlife and enjoy the views as you make your way round, but take care on the rougher sections, especially in wetter conditions when the paths become muddy and slippery.

"Appropriate footwear is highly recommended.”