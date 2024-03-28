Following the wettest winter in 130 years, with 10 named storms hitting York since late September, Easter weekend is looking to spell the start of spring.

According to the Met Office, Good Friday (March 29) in York will have a brighter, drier start with some spells of showers. The showers will possibly be "heavy at times", likely lasting into the afternoon. Temperatures are set to feel cooler with a fresh breeze, hitting a maximum temperature of 13C.

Over the weekend, the weather is expected to become generally drier with sunny spells. However, the odd shower is likely. The Met Office added that temperatures will remain near the average for the time of year, but feeling cooler along the coast, as a fresh easterly breeze develops.

READ NEXT:

The long range forecast shows a return to more unsettled conditions for York. The Met Office said that an area of low pressure will push across the UK with changeable weather likely taking place from April 1 until April 10.

A spokesperson added: "Most areas look likely to see further showers and some longer spells of rain at times, although interspersed with some drier spells in between. It looks likely that a north - south split could set up across the UK.

"In association with this split, in general temperatures will be close to average, but it will be occasionally cooler in the north, and milder in south."

How busy will it be?





Last year, Easter was one of the busiest periods for tourism in York. According to VisitYork, the Easter period saw 85 per cent of hotel rooms in York booked - for Airbnbs the figure was 70 per cent.

VisitYork also recorded 306,000 visits to York's 23 main attractions in April 2023, which was the third busiest month of the year.

But what about travel?





The RAC has issued a warning of a potential "carmageddon" on the roads over Easter weekend. In a statement, a spokesperson said: "With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be 'carmageddon' for holidaymakers.

"Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday, March 28, until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.

"On every journey there are key pinch points where you can save yourself lots of valuable time if you can get through before everyone else. This will be especially true over the whole Easter holidays as our research shows two-thirds of drivers will be making a leisure journey on major roads at some point."

On the railways, planned engineering works are taking place on Easter weekend, although they will mostly not affect York. However, TransPennine Express has said its Manchester to Scarborough train, will only run between York and Scarborough over the weekend.