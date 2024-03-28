Commercial Development Projects, partnering with the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation, are seeking feedback on the proposals for the houses on land off Highfield Road, in between Malton and Old Malton, which has been called Highfield Meadows.

Consultation on homes on this site took place in 2016 and these new plans have been amended with less homes and more public open space included as part of the masterplan.

The plans will include over 50 per cent affordable homes for local people, including shared ownership and affordable renting opportunities, as well as opportunities for first time buyers. Car access to the site will be from Rainbow Lane, via Highfield Road.

Included in the masterplan is a mix of 2,3,4 and 5 bedroom properties and 34 acres of public open space, totalling around 70 per cent of the whole site. There will also be 1km of new hedgerows planted and nearly 2km of new footpaths.

The consultation is seeking all comments on the plans, and especially how the public space could be used. Initial ideas include a community orchard, nature trails and meadows but all ideas and suggestions are welcomed.

Leaflets are being distributed to the community and all the consultation details can be found at www.highfieldmeadowsmalton.co.uk

A spokesperson for Commercial Development Projects said: “We would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation, to let us know what they think about the plans and how the new public open space can be best used.

“These plans will provide much-needed quality new homes in Malton and the affordable properties will allow local residents to get on the housing ladder, and also rent affordably. This site will provide a permanent buffer between Malton and Old Malton.”

Following the consultation process a planning application will be submitted to North Yorkshire Council.