The Ebor Inn, in Main Street, Bishopthorpe opens at noon on Good Friday (March 29).

Managers David Clark and Rachel Smith said they were walking through the village when they saw a sign in the window and decided to ‘take the plunge’.

David, 39, is a former head chef at The King’s Arms Hotel in Askrigg, North Yorkshire.

There are plans to restore the front of the Grade II listed building back to its original 18th century brickwork by removing the rendering.

During the works to prepare the pub for its opening, David and Rachel said there had been plenty of interest shown from locals peering through the windows at the front of the pub.

There are plans to recruit staff in the upcoming weeks.