Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, has secured a prime position in the courtyard window of Castle Howard which reopens on Good Friday.

The jewellery display includes best-selling pieces from Bradley’s and exclusive creations that have been produced solely for Castle Howard and its springtime visitors.

Castle Howard is set to reopen to the public (Image: Supplied)

Highlights include new additions to the popular York Daffodil collection, such as pendants, earrings, brooches, bangles and charm bracelets crafted in sterling silver and set with yellow sapphires and citrines, plus the cultured pearl collection of pendants, stud earrings and drop earrings.

Visitors can shop a wider product assortment in the House Gift Shop, where Bradley’s Jewellers York has a dedicated fine jewellery concession, and in the Farm Shop, where a smaller number of pieces are presented to the public.

Bradley’s owner Kay Bradley said: “When the opportunity arose to transform the Courtyard Window, I simply couldn’t resist the chance.

"It is positioned along a main entrance route, close to the Farm Shop, coffee shop and restaurant, which means plenty of passersby.

"I am excited for people to see the exclusive designs we have created for Castle Howard, notably the Arts & Crafts Daisy collection that’s inspired by William Morris.”

The Bradley's Castle Howard window (Image: Supplied)

Kay said the Castle Howard display marks the first time that Bradley’s Jewellers York has formally unveiled its Arts & Crafts Collection to the public.

The British-made bespoke range was soft-launched in October last year and has now been updated with Arts & Crafts Daffodil and Arts & Crafts Daisy additions that are exclusive to Castle Howard for Spring 2024. The collection draws inspiration from the British Arts and Crafts movement and the recognisable floral prints of William Morris (1834-1896), who had a special connection to Castle Howard.

Inspired by this history, Kay said she has designed her own homage to Arts and Crafts jewellery with a contemporary twist, notably through her own floral shapes and faceted gemstones, including marquise-shaped and round brilliant-cut yellow sapphires.

The window display opens at the weekend (Image: Supplied)

The Arts and Crafts Daisy capsule collection, including a sterling silver pendant, earrings, brooch, charm bracelet and signet ring, draws inspiration from original daisy-printed wallpaper that decorates Castle Howard, specifically in the old schoolhouse building.

Elsewhere, a sterling silver Arts and Crafts Daffodil pendant and pin can be purchased alongside 9ct yellow gold versions for a luxurious take on Castle Howard’s iconic spring bloom.

Bradley’s Jewellers York has a long-standing relationship with Castle Howard, forged through Kay personal connection to the venue and she said has served as the ideal platform for key launches, including the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Egg Surprise Locket in April 2022, which led to the opening of a dedicated fine jewellery concession in the House Gift Shop last year.

The Castle Howard charm (Image: Supplied)

Bradley’s hopes to return to Castle Howard in June to host a pearl jewellery presentation in The Fitzroy Room, complete with cakes, pastries and refreshments. In the autumn, more than one hundred guests will attend a black-tie evening to celebrate the official launch of the Fabergé x Bradley’s Christmas Robin Egg Surprise Locket, complete with a festive dinner, entertainment and special surprises.

Kay Bradley (Image: Supplied)

Kay said: “Castle Howard has been a wonderful support to my independent fine jewellery business in recent years, so it is a privilege to bring a splash of springtime yellow and green to its beautiful courtyard window.

"Many of the pieces presented over the next few weeks are exclusive to Castle Howard and have been created with the venue’s history and style in mind.

"With more events on the horizon too, this is a great example of local businesses working collaboratively to put the spotlight on our great region.

"It’s very in-keeping with the Yorkshire spirit.”

The window takeover will conclude on April 22.