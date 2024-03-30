Mark, who works as a conductor for TransPennine Express (TPE), was carrying out his duties on a late-night train bound for York when he spotted a young girl board at Manchester, dressed in school uniform and with a blanket draped over her.

After going over to speak to the youngster and a boy who was travelling with her, Mark discovered the pair were carrying a large rucksack and had no means of paying for a ticket.

He managed to convince the children to stay on the train to Leeds, even sharing a KitKat with the girl to help raise her blood sugar. When they arrived in the city, the British Transport Police (BTP) were able to take the pair into their care.

Mark said: “I've only been on the railway for the relatively short period of two-and-a-half years, but in this time, I have come across and dealt with a number of missing children.

“If something doesn't feel right, then report it. Be smart and ask questions. Overall, on our network we have great support and are lucky to have BTP at a number of the stations we serve.”

For its work, TPE has recently received the Safeguarding on Rail Scheme accreditation for the second year in a row.

This accreditation recognises the work done by TransPennine to make the railways a safer place to travel and praised the organisation for the way it has ‘embraced inclusion and neurodiversity’ in its approach.

TransPennine Express now has 39 safeguarding champions and more than 1,000 staff members have completed safeguarding training.

Anyone can contract British Transport Police via text message on 61016 or 0800 40 50 40.