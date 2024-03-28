Account holders have taken to Downdetector to report issues with the TSB app and its online banking services.

At around 8pm on Thursday morning there had been more than 350 reports of issues from across the UK on Downdector alone.

Issues with TSB's digital services this morning just over 24 hours after Barclays experienced its own technical issues with its payment systems and its banking app.

Barclays experienced its own technical issues earlier this week. (Image: Mike Egerton/PA)

The two high street banks are the latest companies to be affected by technical issues recently, following the likes of supermarket giants Sainsbury’s and Tesco, as well as McDonald’s and Greggs.

"Definitely issues" - TSB Bank customers report issues with app and internet baking

TSB Bank customers have been commenting on Downdetector about their issues.

One customer said: "@TSB the online app is not working AGAIN.

Another added: "Definitely issues. Yet another payday and can’t access the app."

A third person commented: "Come on, TSB, you need to let your customers know when there's a problem with your app/Internet banking.

"That's several people who have updated you, and nothing has been done. Are you trying to fix it?"

TSB Bank "looking into" issues with digital services

TSB Bank has issued a statement saying it is aware of the issues its customers have been facing this morning and is currently looking into the matter.

A TSB statement, on Downdetector, said: "We're aware that some customers are experiencing issues with our digital services.

"We're currently looking into this and will provide updates as soon as possible.

What is Downdetector?





Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.