Staff from Lovell have helped tidy up Clifton Blackies, which is situated between Bootham Stray and Water Lane in Clifton Without.

The clean up was part of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean, which runs from Friday March 15 until Sunday March 31.

Back for its ninth year, the Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.

This year marks Keep Britain Tidy’s landmark 70th year of protecting the environment, and they are spreading the word that the environment belongs to everyone. People across the country are uniting to help tackle litter, some of which has been in the environment since the charity was founded 70 years ago.

The group of Lovell employees joined the initiative of litter picking through the local nature reserve, collecting five bags in total.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said: "Litter is an eyesore, and it’s something we all hate to see within our communities. It’s great to see the initiative encouraging more people to get out there and make a difference.

"At Lovell, we know that we can’t always rely on the good will of local people or a one-day pledge to keep communities litter-free; that’s why we have strong commitments to keep our communities and the surrounding areas clean to protect the environment.

"We will continue to support local litter picking groups and the local councils to protect our wildlife and tackle the nation’s litter problem.”

Cllr Jenny Kent, Joint Executive Member for Environment at City of York Council, said: "It is fantastic to hear that Lovell staff are joining the many volunteers across the city taking part in the Great British Spring Clean. No one should drop litter. It harms wildlife, it wastes resources that should be recycled, it costs money to clear up, which could be spent on much-needed Council services instead.

"Research also shows that rubbish and fly-tipping make people feel less safe and unhappy in their neighbourhoods. I want to thank everyone who is taking part in litter picking and clean-ups this spring, and the wonderful volunteers who do this year-round for the really valuable part you all play in protecting our environment.”

Councils across the UK are urging communities to get involved by offering free litter bags and collection. People looking to get involved, are asked to contact their local council to see how they can give support.

Clifton Backies is set close to the Cocoa Gardens development, which Lovell has been appointed by Clarion Housing Group to build.

Lovell says it prides itself on being a partnership housing expert and a leading provider of innovative residential construction and regenerational developments.

Over the last 50 years, it has have forged relationships all over the country with a drive to provide affordable housing for those who need it.