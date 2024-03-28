A CAR has crashed into a bollard on a major road in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 2.08am today (March 28) after reports of a crash in Bootham, York.

A service spokesman said: “Acomb attended a single vehicle crash where a Toyota car impacted a bollard.

“The driver of the vehicle was out on arrival and uninjured.

“Crews carried out scene safety and left the incident with North Yorkshire Police.”